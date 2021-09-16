gov-t-issues-warning-to-bogdanos

The “mistake” by New Democracy lawmaker Konstantinos Bogdanos, who retweeted a post this week which listed the names of migrant children at a kindergarten in Athens, will not be tolerated again, according to government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou on Thursday.

“This action by Konstantinos Bogdanos was wrong and inconsistent with the party’s principles,” he said during his daily briefing of reporters.

Bogdanos has apologized for the retweet, saying he did not realize it listed the names of the children.

“I must make it clear that such mistakes will not be tolerated in the future,” Oikonomou said.

“The government’s non-negotiable policy is to ensure the human rights of all those in Greek territory… It goes without saying that all party officials must follow this principle,” he added.