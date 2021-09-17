NEWS

Metro services disrupted due to EuroMed summit

metro-services-disrupted-due-to-euromed-summit

Metro services to the Athens International Airport station will be suspended between 3.30 p.m. and 4 p.m. due to the arrival of several prime ministers and an EU official for the EuroMed 9 summit held in Athens, the Athens Urban Rail Transport Company (STASY) announced.

At the same time, the government has banned any public gatherings from 6 a.m. to midnight in areas near Athens’ Syntagma square and the main avenues leading to the  Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center where the summit is being held.

Bus services to the airport (Χ95 & Χ97) will operate normally.

