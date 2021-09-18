NEWS

Vathy migrant facility opens

vathy-migrant-facility-opens
[Reuters]

Migration Minister Notis Mitarakis inaugurated a new enclosed controlled structure for migrants in Vathy on the island of Samos on Saturday, saying that in a few months similar facilities will be opened on Kos and Leros and in 2022 on Chios and Lesvos.

The new structure for migrantson Samos has the capacity to host 3,000 people.

“Today Samos is finding tranquility and leaves behind the shameful scenes at Vathy,” said Mitarakis, who noted that on his first visit to the original migrant facilities in Vathy there were about 7,500 people “stacked” there.

“As of Monday, the 550 that remain will be transferred to the new controlled structure,” he added. 

Migration
