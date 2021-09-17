NEWS

Media campaign launched to stem Afghan migration

The Migration Ministry is putting together a media and social media blitz to discourage Afghan citizens from immigrating to Greece without knowing about the laws and rules for asylum seekers.

The 73,532-euro campaign – bankrolled by local and European funds – will also reportedly outline the living conditions Afghans can expect in Greece if they choose to travel here through irregular channels and apply for asylum.

Social media is at the core of the campaign, which foresees videos and banners appearing regularly on the Viber messaging platform and on Afghan websites for at least three months.

YouTube, Dailymotion, Facebook and other popular platforms will also be employed, with the aim of reaching as many people as possible.

More than 12,000 euros has also been earmarked for announcements to be published in Afghan newspapers.

