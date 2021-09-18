NEWS

Three arrested on extortion charge

three-arrested-on-extortion-charge

Three people were arrested on Saturday on charges of blackmailing and trying to extort money from a priest.

The arrests were made after the 33-year-old clergyman reported his predicament to police. His ordeal began after he lent a sum of money to a 32-year-old. The 32-year-old then sent messages to the clergyman, threatening to publish defamatory texts against him on church websites if he did not give him more money.

A police operation followed, which led to the apprehension of a 31-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man who had organized a pre-arranged meeting with the priest to receive the money.

Another man, purportedly the leader of the group, also appeared at the meeting point a little later and was promptly arrested by police.

Crime
