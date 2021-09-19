Coronavirus: 1,305 new cases, 33 deaths

Greek health authorities announced 1,305 new cases of the coronavirus for the 24-hour period ending 3pm Sunday, as well as 33 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 348 early Sunday afternoon, unchanged from a day earlier and down from 378 last Sunday.

A total of 153,908 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) and rapid tests were administered, with 0.84% turning positive, down from 1.27% a day earlier.

The Attica region had the largest number of new cases, with 230, followed by Thessaloniki, with 226.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 630,784 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 14,666 fatalities.