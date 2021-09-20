Boy, 6, critical in Patra go-kart crash

A six-year-old boy was critically injured when a go-kart taking part in a race event in Patra, in the northern Peloponnese, careered off the track and into the crowd.

The six-year-old and his father were among spectators watching the race behind the safety barriers kept alongside the makeshift track on Sunday. The driver of a pedal-driven kart appeared to lose control of his vehicle after making contact with a rival quadracycle and left the road, which was closed for the event, before crashing into the stack of barriers.

The boy was transferred to the General University Hospital of Patra with injuries to his head. His condition was on Monday described as stable.

The driver of the go-kart was only slightly injured in the accident.

The organizer of the event, safety officials and the driver were to appear before a prosecutor on Monday.