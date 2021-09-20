arsonists-target-vehicle-of-imprisoned-policeman

Unknown assailants set fire on Monday to the car and motorcycle of the 39-year-old policeman who has been remanded in pre-custody since July after being charged with holding a 19-year-old woman in an apartment and forcing her into prostitution.

According to the fire brigade, the fire started at 3.50 a.m. on Monday in the southern Athens suburb of Ilioupoli, outside the officer’s house.

A report on state-run ERT TV said the intensity of the blaze was so great that the flames approached the top floor of the building.

The fire was put out by six firefighters and two vehicles.