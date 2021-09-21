video-released-showing-greek-pilots-training-on-rafale-jets

A video footage has emerged on Monday showing Hellenic Airforce (HAF) pilots training on Rafale jets at the Bordeaux-Mérignac Air Base in southwestern France.

Greece has agreed to buy 18 Rafale warplanes from French planemaker Dassault Aviation, 12 of them used. The first six aircraft will be used to further train the HAF pilots and technicians in Dassault’s conversion training center before they are deployed to the Tanagra base near Athens.

The first group of pilots have been training in France for several months, along with 50 technicians.

Greek lawmakers in January approved the purchase of the jets for 2.5 billion euros.

France’s Armed Forces Minister announced on September 13 that Greece is increasing its order of the Dassault-made jets to 24 from 18.