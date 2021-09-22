Greek PM to meet Elpidophoros in NY on Friday, sources say

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will meet with Archbishop of America Elpidophoros in New York on Friday, government sources say.

According to the same sources, Mitsotakis will visit Ground Zero before he is given a tour of the new St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, currently under construction.

The structure, designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, is set to be complete by spring of 2022, after years of financial and bureaucratic setbacks.

Mitsotakis heads to New York on Wednesday to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly.