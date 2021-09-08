St. Nicholas in New York to hold service for first time in 20 years

Vespers will be performed at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Nicholas in New York, which was destroyed in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, on September 10 for the first time in 20 years, the General Hierarchical Vicar of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, Fr. Alexandros Karloutsos, told Russia’s state-run Sputnik news agency.

The vespers will be officiated by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, he added.

The next day, the church will be lit along with other buildings in the area in blue, to honor the memory of the victims of the terrorist attack.