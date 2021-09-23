NEWS

Mytilene police seek owner after pitbull attack

Police on the island of Lesvos were on Wednesday investigating an attack on a 6-year-old boy by a pitbull on Tuesday night.

According to reports the dog managed to break free from its owner on central Ermou Street in Mytilene and bite the boy in front of his mother and 8-year-old brother.

Reports said the pitbull was on a leash but escaped as his owner withdrew money from an ATM and bit the boy in the belly.

He received first aid at a local hospital for what were described as superficial injuries.

The owner and the dog disappeared after the incident but the former has been identified thanks to the camera outside the bank where the cash machine is located.

Police are looking for him.

The child’s mother has filed a lawsuit against him.

