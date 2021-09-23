Civil servants to be fines 300 euros a week if they refuse health rules
Unvaccinated civil servants who refuse to take the required weekly Covid test will be fined 300 euros per week, Interior Minister Makis Voridis said on Thursday.
This fine will be collected by withholding the employee’s salary, he added.
The government introduced new rules in August, according to which unvaccinated workers in private and public sector offices and businesses have to undergo regular testing, at their own expense, once a week.