supreme-court-steps-in-to-stop-anti-vaxxer-intimidation-tactics

The Supreme Court has issued guidelines aimed at stopping proponents of the anti-vaccination movement from abusing the law to intimidate teachers, doctors and other healthcare professionals upholding coronavirus safety measures and protocols.

Supreme Court prosecutor Vassilis Pliotas on Thursday sent a circular to the country’s prosecutorial offices asking them to exercise particular caution when examining complaints by anti-vaxxers or lawyers representing them seeking warrants for the arrest or remand of medical or education professionals in relation to Covid-related cases.

Police are also being instructed not to respond to such complaints without informing a prosecutor, who will determine whether there are grounds to proceed.

Pliotas stressed that prosecutors must continue to uphold due process, while exercising judgement to weed out discreditable lawsuits.

The circular also calls on prosecutors to take a tough stance against cases involving fake Covid vaccination or recovery certificates, asking for the “exemplary punishment” of anyone found abusing the system.