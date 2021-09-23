NEWS

New Covid cases come to 2,125, as death toll rises by 31

new-covid-cases-come-to-2-125-as-death-toll-rises-by-31
[AP]

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Thursday reported 2,125 new cases of Covid-19, arising from 151,279 tests conducted in the 24 hours until 3 p.m., meaning a positivity rate of 1.4%.

EODY also reported 31 additional fatalities, which took the country’s overall SARS-CoV-2 death toll to 14,606, while 331 Covid-19 patients are on ventilators from 359 a day ago.

Of Monday’s 2,125 new cases, just 7 were detected among travelers coming from abroad.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Nick Paleologos/SOOC]
NEWS

Civil servants to be fines 300 euros a week if they refuse health rules

supreme-court-steps-in-to-stop-anti-vaxxer-intimidation-tactics
NEWS

Supreme Court steps in to stop anti-vaxxer intimidation tactics

moderna-chief-executive-sees-pandemic-over-in-a-year
NEWS

Moderna chief executive sees pandemic over in a year

[Shannon Stapleton/Reuters]
NEWS

New Covid cases ease to 2,329

[Intime News]
NEWS

Two school classes suspended in Thessaloniki due to virus outbreaks

health-minister-rules-out-extra-covid-measures-during-thessaloniki-visit
NEWS

Health minister rules out extra Covid measures during Thessaloniki visit