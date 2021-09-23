New Covid cases come to 2,125, as death toll rises by 31

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) on Thursday reported 2,125 new cases of Covid-19, arising from 151,279 tests conducted in the 24 hours until 3 p.m., meaning a positivity rate of 1.4%.

EODY also reported 31 additional fatalities, which took the country’s overall SARS-CoV-2 death toll to 14,606, while 331 Covid-19 patients are on ventilators from 359 a day ago.

Of Monday’s 2,125 new cases, just 7 were detected among travelers coming from abroad.