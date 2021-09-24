experts-warn-over-rise-in-covid-cases-in-northern-greece

With Covid cases rising in northern Greece, Deputy Health Minister Mina Gaga said Thursday that “the pandemic still exists” and “we want to avoid what happened last year at all costs.”

“There is an increasing trend throughout northern Greece ranging from 11% to 36%,” she said at a press briefing with professor of pediatric infectious diseases Vana Papaevangelou.

“[Hospital] admissions in northern Greece are more than discharges,” Papaevangelou said. “Our eyes are on northern Greece. Kozani has an increase of 60%, the number of cases in Xanthi has doubled and [they’re up] more than that in Thessaloniki,” she added.

Health authorities Thursday confirmed 2,125 new cases of Covid-19 nationwide, with 151,279 tests conducted in the previous 24 hours, meaning a positivity rate of 1.4%. They also reported 31 fatalities, with 331 patients on ventilators from 359 on Wednesday.