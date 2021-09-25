Denialist websites, social media accounts to be probed

Anti-vaxxers are seen shouting slogans at a protest rally outside the Helexpo convention center in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, during the Thessaloniki International Fair, on September 11. [InTime News]

Citizens’ Protection Minister Panagiotis Theodorikakos on Saturday ordered an investigation into websites and social media accounts that are spreading false information about Covid-19, as well as encouraging vaccination denial and insubordination with health safety measures.

The order was sent to the head of the police’s Department for Electronic Crime, Vassilis Papakostas, with instructions for all findings concerning specific social media pages and groups who are suspected of disseminating information that may pose a risk to public health to be forwarded to a prosecutor.

“We need to investigate who is hiding behind these pages,” he said in comments to Antenna television.

Theodorikakos also referred to a specific scam whereby users are told that – for a fee – they can be protected from any legal consequences stemming from violations of coronavirus protection rules.