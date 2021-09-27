NEWS

Drug mule who swallowed 40 bags of cocaine caught by police

A 28-year-old drug mule has been nabbed in Athens, Greece.

The man, who was not identified by the authorities, was detained at Athens International Airport on Saturday after he ingested 420 grams of cocaine.

The drugs he ingested were in 40 capsules and were picked out by the airport body scanners.

The suspect, who flew to Athens from Belgrade, was detained upon arrival at the airport.

Police have confiscated the drugs and the suspect’s mobile phone.

He is expected to appear before a prosecutor.

Crime
