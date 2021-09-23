three-hooligans-arrested-for-soccer-club-attack-in-athens

Three hooligans were arrested for an attack against a rival soccer club association in central Athens on Wednesday night last, police said Thursday.

The suspects, aged 21, 25 and 31 and believed to be supporters of AEK soccer club, were allegedly among a group of 30 to 40 people who rode on motorcycles to a Panathinaikos club association in Patissia and attacked members standing outside with chains, iron fists, knives, clubs and flares.

The attack damaged the front door of the association, the entrance of the apartment building, and a parked car, while the perpetrators fled on their motorcycles. It was not clear if people were injured.

Officers who arrived at the scene recovered nine wooden sticks and a flare. Police detained a total of eight suspects, three of which were identified using camera footage from the area.

The three men will be led before a prosecutor, while police is continuing its search for more suspects.