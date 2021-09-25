NEWS

Two arrested in northern Greece for bootleg gas

A prosecutor in Rodopi, northern Greece, arraigned two suspects on Saturday on suspicion of smuggling gas into Greece from Bulgaria for sale on the black market.

According to a police report, the suspects were arrested late on Friday night on the Egnatia Odos Highway between Komotini and Xanthi while driving a truck that was carrying 30 tons of gas in plastic containers hidden among a shipment of grain.

The bust came in the wake of an investigation into the activities of a bootleg gas racket.

