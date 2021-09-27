man-arrested-over-bank-heist-in-central-athens

One of the alleged perpetrators in the armed robbery of a Piraeus Bank branch on Mitropoleos Street in central Athens on September 14 was arrested on Monday.

According to reports, the arrest of the suspect, said to be heavily armed, took place on Katehaki Avenue. The robbery of the bank two weeks ago was committed by two people.

The pair entered the branch separately carrying Kalashnikov assault rifles and made off with 13,000 euros.

The suspect arrested on Monday reportedly has links to anti-establishment groups.

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) believes the pair were also behind two more armed robberies in the central Athens district of Petralona on August 10 and Metamorfosi, northern Athens on August 18.