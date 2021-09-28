NEWS

Vaccine skeptic politician in ‘stable’ condition

Vasilis Leventis, the leader of the Union of Centrists party, appeared to be making a slight recovery on Tuesday as he continues to battle a severe case of Covid-19 at the capital’s Evangelismos Hospital.

According to his doctors, the 69-year-old politician and former MP was taken off the ventilator in the hospital’s intensive care ward and his condition is now being described as “stable.”

Leventis, who has not been vaccinated against Covid-19 and had expressed his opposition to the shot, was admitted to hospital on Saturday after spending about 10 days under medical supervision at home.

His condition deteriorated rapidly and he had to be intubated later Saturday.

