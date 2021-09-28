mild-increase-in-child-covid-cases

New coronavirus cases among children under the age of 18 have not shown a significant rise since schools opened two weeks ago, according to experts closely monitoring epidemiological indicators.

Indicatively, in the week stretching from August 9 to 15, the number of confirmed cases in children had exceeded 5,000.

According to data published by the National Public Health Organization (EODY), there were fewer cases last week – 4,309 new diagnoses were recorded in people aged up to 17 out of a total of 15,185, compared to 3,812 in the week of September 13 to 19 in a total of 15,627 cases.

Respectively, the percentage of cases in this age group was 28.4% last week of the total diagnoses and in the week before it was 24.4%.

According to the professor of pediatric infectious diseases Vana Papaevangelou, 1.5% of the hospitalizations due to Covid-19 last week were related to children.

For his part, the professor of microbiology at the University of West Attica Alkiviadis Vatopoulos told Skai TV on Monday that even though there is no large increase in cases in children, it is still early to draw conclusions.

“Schools have been open for two weeks, so in my opinion, the critical time has not yet passed,” he said.

Meanwhile EODY confirmed 2,130 new cases of Covid-19 in a total of 78,691 laboratory tests (PCR and rapid antigen), and 47 deaths of patients who had been infected with the coronavirus.