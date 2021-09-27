NEWS

Number of intubated Covid patients rises to 423

number-of-intubated-covid-patients-rises-to-423
[Maya Alleruzzo/AP]

Greek health authorities announced 2,130 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday, as well as 47 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 423 early Monday afternoon, up from 337 a day earlier.

In the same period, health authorities conducted 78.691 tests, with 2.7% testing positive.

The Attica region, which includes the capital, had 426 new cases, followed by Thessaloniki with 325.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 648,091 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 14,727 fatalities.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[AP]
NEWS

Expert warns of 5th wave as delta spreads

[Armando Franca/AP]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Intubated patients rise slightly

[Dimitris Tosidis/INTIME]
NEWS

Vaccine skeptic politician in critical condition

new-coronavirus-infections-drop-to-1-853
NEWS

New coronavirus infections drop to 1,853

Anti-vaxxers are seen shouting slogans at a protest rally outside the Helexpo convention center in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, during the Thessaloniki International Fair, on September 11. [InTime News]
NEWS

Denialist websites, social media accounts to be probed

[ΕΡΑ]
NEWS

Covid: 2,046 new cases, 33 fatalities