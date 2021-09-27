number-of-intubated-covid-patients-rises-to-423

Greek health authorities announced 2,130 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Monday, as well as 47 deaths.

The number of patients on ventilators was 423 early Monday afternoon, up from 337 a day earlier.

In the same period, health authorities conducted 78.691 tests, with 2.7% testing positive.

The Attica region, which includes the capital, had 426 new cases, followed by Thessaloniki with 325.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 648,091 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 14,727 fatalities.