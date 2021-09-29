Covid-19: Forty-four deaths recorded, 323 patients intubated

Greek health authorities announced another 2,187 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, raising the overall number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 653,535.

According to data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), 44 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total death toll to 14,795.

The number of intubated patients was 323 (median age was 66).

EODY said that authorities have conducted 198,080 tests in the last 24 hours with the positivity rate at 1.1%.