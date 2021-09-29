NEWS

Covid-19: Forty-four deaths recorded, 323 patients intubated

covid-19-forty-four-deaths-recorded-323-patients-intubated
[AP]

Greek health authorities announced another 2,187 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, raising the overall number of infections since the start of the pandemic to 653,535.

According to data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), 44 patients died from Covid-19, raising the total death toll to 14,795.

The number of intubated patients was 323 (median age was 66).

EODY said that authorities have conducted 198,080 tests in the last 24 hours with the positivity rate at 1.1%. 

Coronavirus
READ MORE
vaccine-skeptic-politician-in-amp-8216-stable-amp-8217-condition
NEWS

Vaccine skeptic politician in ‘stable’ condition

[Intime News]
NEWS

Mild increase in child Covid cases

Overworked doctors and other health personnel, even coroners, have been targeted by fanatical deniers of the pandemic and anti-vaxxers suing them for allegedly fabricating hospital death certificates citing complications from Covid-19 as the cause. Investigating magistrates have found certain lawyers abetting what has become a cottage industry of lawsuits. [Yiannis Kolesidis/EPA]
NEWS

New Covid-19 cases at 2,978, with 22 deaths

A member of the medical staff puts on an extra pair of gloves in the Covid-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania [AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda]
NEWS

Two Europes: Low vaccine rates in east overwhelm ICUs

union-of-centrists-leader-with-covid-19-in-stable-yet-serious-condition
NEWS

Union of Centrists leader with Covid-19 in ‘stable’ yet serious condition

first-10-suspect-social-media-accounts-websites-being-probed-for-false-covid-information
NEWS

First 10 suspect social media accounts, websites being probed for false Covid information