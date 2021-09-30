over-12-kg-of-heroin-seized-in-athens-bust

Drug enforcement officers seized 12.2 kilograms of heroin and arrested a suspect on trafficking charges in downtown Athens, the police said in an announcement on Thursday.

The arrest of the unidentified suspect took place in the early hours of Tuesday following an investigation into his movements and those of another two people who are being sought as suspected members of the same gang.

The suspect is believed to have links to a network that smuggles large quantities of heroin and other illegal drugs into Greece and selling it, mainly in Athens.