NEWS

Over 12 kg of heroin seized in Athens bust

over-12-kg-of-heroin-seized-in-athens-bust
[Police handout photo]

Drug enforcement officers seized 12.2 kilograms of heroin and arrested a suspect on trafficking charges in downtown Athens, the police said in an announcement on Thursday.

The arrest of the unidentified suspect took place in the early hours of Tuesday following an investigation into his movements and those of another two people who are being sought as suspected members of the same gang.

The suspect is believed to have links to a network that smuggles large quantities of heroin and other illegal drugs into Greece and selling it, mainly in Athens.

Crime
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

Quiet day at Thessaloniki school as police circles block

A man tries to stop a hooded youth entering at a vocational high school after clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. [Giannis Papanikos/AP]
NEWS

Far-right links to be probed after fresh school violence

police-question-mother-over-wandering-baby
NEWS

Police question mother over wandering baby

more-violent-incidents-outside-thessaloniki-vocational-school
NEWS

More violent incidents outside Thessaloniki vocational school

5-arrested-at-thessaloniki-school-protest-backed-by-far-right-group
NEWS

5 arrested at Thessaloniki school protest backed by far-right group

education-ministry-condemns-epal-violence-calls-for-probe
NEWS

Education Ministry condemns EPAL violence, calls for probe