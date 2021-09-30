far-right-links-to-be-probed-after-fresh-school-violence

A man tries to stop a hooded youth entering at a vocational high school after clashes in the northern city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. [Giannis Papanikos/AP]

Education Minister Niki Kerameus on Wednesday called for an investigation into the presence of far-right elements at a vocational training high school in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, after violence erupted for a second day between rival groups of youths.

Police have arrested six teenagers in connection with Wednesday’s attack on leftist student protesters marching against government education policy outside the school. All six are said to have far-right affiliations.

The protesters were set upon by dozens of black-clad hooded youths who had gathered inside the school grounds. The attack was even more violent than Tuesday’s, as they lobbed Molotov cocktails, rocks and glass bottles.

Far-right websites and social media profiles, meanwhile, have seen a flood of praise for the perpetrators, while the attacks were also welcomed Wednesday in an announcement signed by the disbanded neo-Nazi Golden Dawn party.