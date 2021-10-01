crete-quake-raises-alarm-about-thiva-tremors

Increased seismic activity in Thiva, central Greece, is causing concern among experts after they were blindsided by the destructive 5.8-Richter quake in Iraklio, Crete, on Monday, which followed weeks of smaller tremors that had been dismissed as non-threatening.

Crete’s quake should serve as a warning to Thiva to take the necessary precautions, Efthymis Lekkas, the head of the Organization of Earthquake Planning and Protection (OASP), said Thursday, pointing to failures in Arkalochori, the epicenter of Monday’s tremor.

“The municipality had no public mustering areas… no plan for the 24-hour operation of its services and no operations center,” he said.

“The area should take some precautions, without fear or panic,” agreed Thanasis Ganas, head of research at Athens’ Geodynamic Institute, noting that 1,700 quakes have been recorded in Thiva since July.