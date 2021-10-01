NEWS

Police remand rioters in Thessaloniki

[InTime News]

Police in Thessaloniki, northern Greece, remanded at least 38 people in custody on Friday during a riot outside a technical high school in the western suburb of Evosmos.

Around 100 teenagers and young men believed to have far-right ties had gathered outside the school on Friday morning and blocked its entrance with a barricade of dumpsters that they set on fire. They also hurled rocks, flares and other projectiles at teachers and television crews trying to approach them.

The group scattered into the nearby streets when troops of riot police turned up, and then re-assembled into two groups trying to make their way other technical high school in the areas of Ambelokipi and Stavroupoli. They were again met by police at both locations, leading to scuffles.

