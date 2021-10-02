NEWS

Police arrest second suspect in Athens bank robbery

Police say the second suspect in a bank robbery in central Athens on September 14 has been arrested. 

He has been accused in the past of robberies, drug offenses and attempted murder. He had also been arrested early in the summer in connection with a case of attempted theft, having broken a shop window. 

He and his alleged accomplice, who was arrested on September 28, are said to have entered a Piraeus Bank branch at noon with assault rifles and stole €13,000. 

They are also accused of having robbed two other banks in northern Athens suburbs on August 18 and September 2.

