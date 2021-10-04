NEWS

Suspect arrested over attack on anti-fascist event in Athens

A screen grab from a video posted on social media shows a scene from Sunday’s attack on the KEERFA members in the Athens suburb of Neo Iraklio. [Via InTime News]

Attica police have arrested a suspect in connection with Sunday’s attack on members of an anti-fascism group that left at least three people injured, it was announced on Monday.

Investigators looking into Sunday’s attack identified him from a Swastika tattoo that is visible on a video of the incident posted on social media. A Greek national, the suspect is reportedly known as a supporter of the extreme rightwing nationalist Propatria organization and has a record for similar incidents in the past.

According to reports, the suspect was among a group of around 15 men who blitz attacked members of the Movement Against Racism and the Fascist Threat (KEERFA) while they were gathered at a public square in the suburb of Neo Iraklio ahead of a rally being organized this coming Saturday to mark a year from the conviction of the Golden Dawn neo-Nazi party.

The attackers randomly punched and kicked attendees for several minutes before running off.

The suspect had been arrested in 2019 over an attack on leftwing groups laying a wreath at a Heroes Memorial on the March 25th anniversary of Greek independence in the southern Athens suburb of Kallithea and again earlier this year during violence at an anti-vaccination protest rally.

