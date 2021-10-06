NEWS

Covid death toll in Greece tops 15,000

covid-death-toll-in-greece-tops-15-000
[Stevo Vasiljevic/Reuters]

The overall number of fatalities from Covid-19 in Greece crossed the 15,000 mark reaching 15,012 on Wednesday, after health authorities announced 21 deaths from the disease. 

New coronavirus infections eased to 2,331 from 2,876 on Tuesday with the overall number since the start of the pandemic reaching 668,811, according to the newest data from the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

At the same time, 347 people were intubated, a rise from 334 a day before.

Coronavirus
