autumn-rides-in-on-athena

A system dubbed Athena by the National Meteorological Service (EMY) brought more autumnal weather to Greece on Wednesday, with showers and storms spreading from the islands of the Ionian to the eastern mainland, including Athens, over the next few days.

In separate emergency bulletins on Wednesday, EMY and the National Observatory’s Meteo weather service both warned that western parts should brace for powerful storms on Thursday, with strong, blustering winds and a chance of hail. The plains of Thessaly will also be hit, they said.

The wet weather is not expected to reach the eastern mainland and the capital until Friday, but it will hang around for several days.