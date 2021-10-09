2,197 new Covid-19 infections, 36 deaths

New coronavirus infections fell to 2,197 on Saturday from 2,324 the day before, bringing the overall number to 263,689, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

Health authorities also confirmed 36 new deaths raising the overall death toll to 15,105, while the number of intubated patients dropped slightly to 331, from 334 on Friday.

Another 178 patients were admitted to Covid-19 hospitals in Greece. The median age of the new patients was 39 years.