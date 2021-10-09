NEWS

2,197 new Covid-19 infections, 36 deaths

2-197-new-covid-19-infections-36-deaths
[Reuters]

New coronavirus infections fell to 2,197 on Saturday from 2,324 the day before, bringing the overall number to 263,689, according to the National Organization for Public Health (EODY).

Health authorities also confirmed 36 new deaths raising the overall death toll to 15,105, while the number of intubated patients dropped slightly to 331, from 334 on Friday.

Another 178 patients were admitted to Covid-19 hospitals in Greece. The median age of the new patients was 39 years.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Survey shows pandemic’s impact on cancer treatment

further-easing-of-restrictions-comes-into-effect
NEWS

Further easing of restrictions comes into effect

[Intime News]
NEWS

Police to conduct checks for compliance with new rules for restaurants, bars

[Shutterstock]
NEWS

Restaurants, theaters, cinemas to operate at full capacity as of Saturday

[intime News]
COVID VACCINATION

Booster shots open to some 50-59-year-olds

[InTime News]
COVID VACCINES

Boosters starting for 50-59 year-olds, as expert urges elderly to get the shot