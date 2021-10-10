NEWS

Vaccinations go mobile this week

With several restrictions for vaccinated people, notably on dining out and entertainment, relaxed from Saturday, authorities are trying to convince the unvaccinated to set aside their concerns and fears.

Starting this week, mobile Covid-19 vaccination units will go to villages in areas where coverage is still low, all in northern Greece and specifically in the regional units of Florina, Pella, Pieria, Kilkis, Serres, Drama and Xanthi.

Vaccination coverage for the general population is 62%, but one in four residents aged over 80 remains unvaccinated. By comparison, 100% of this age group in Spain and Portugal, and over 97% in Italy, are vaccinated.

