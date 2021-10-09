weather-to-take-turn-for-the-worse-on-sunday

The National Meteorological Service (EMY) on Saturday warned of a new storm front that is expected to hit parts of the country from Sunday, starting from the west.

According to EMY, the wet front will bring rain, storms and even hail in some regions starting with the Ionian islands, Macedonia — mainly central — eastern Thessaly and the Sporades islands and gradually move over Epirus, central Greece and western Peloponnese.

From Monday morning, heavy rain and thunderstorms will extend to western Thessaly. The wet weather will ease by noon in the west and central parts of the country and bin Macedonia by the afternoon, however rains will return in the middle of next week.

