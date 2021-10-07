Athena weather front to bring rain, storms and winds Friday

Rain, thunderstorms and strong winds can be expected in many parts of the country on Friday as the Athena weather front makes its way eastward across the country.

Evia, most affected in August’s wildfires, is one of the areas forecast to experience heavy rainfall.

Winds of up to Force 7 are expected in the northern Aegean.

It will be cloudy in Attica, which contains Athens, with rain and sporadic thunderstorms and winds of up to Force 5. The temperature will range from 16 to 21 degrees.