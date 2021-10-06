NEWS

Almost 4,000 homes uninhabitable after Crete earthquake

almost-4-000-homes-uninhabitable-after-crete-earthquake

Engineers on Crete have deemed almost 4,000 homes to be uninhabitable following September 27’s 5.8-magnitude quake earthquake. 

By Wednesday, engineers had surveyed a total of 8,540 buildings, among them 7,015 residences, of which 56% (3,906) have been declared uninhabitable.

Similarly, 52% of the 345 business premises examined are unstable.

Of the 498 churches and public buildings looked at by the engineers, just over two in five are unsafe.

Over four in five (82%) of the sheds and farm buildings inspected were also deemed unstable. [AMNA]

