clocks-to-go-back-an-hour-on-october-31

Clocks in Greece should be set back an hour at 4 a.m. on October 31 (Sunday) to 3 a.m. as Daylight Saving Time ends, the Infrastructure and Transport Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The next time clocks will change will be on the last Sunday of March 2022, when official summer time will begin.

Although the time changes were supposed to end this year, based on a provision adopted by the European Parliament in 2019, this initiative has not been made official yet, as it has not been finalized by the European Council.