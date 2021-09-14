merkel-fan-waxes-her-up

DIASPORA

A Greek restaurant owner in Bremerhaven, Germany is so appreciative of Angela Merkel that he ordered a life-size wax figure of the outgoing German chancellor, which he will display in his home.

Alexis Vaiou was spurred to order the figurine after hearing fellow restaurateurs, aggrieved by the lockdown, saying that they will not allow Merkel in their premises now that she is retiring.

The wax figure was made in Shanghai and cost €10,000 (UK makers asked for €400,000 and Germans for €40,000). It was held up at customs for six weeks while the chancellor’s office insisted it should not be displayed for profit.

Vaiou had to change his original plan to place it in his restaurant.

