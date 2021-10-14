season-s-first-snow-falls-in-western-macedonia

The first snowfall of the autumn season made its appearance in the highlands of Western Macedonia in northern Greece on Thursday.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (AMNA), the town of Nymphaio had received 15cm by midday after the snow started falling in the early hours of Thursday.

Florina’s ski resort in Vigla as well as several villages in the mountains of Grammos were also getting a dusting, AMNA reported.

Temperatures in many parts of Greece dropped by an average of 6-7 degrees Celsius on the back of a weather system dubbed Ballos that is dumping large quantities of rain and whipping up gale-force winds across the country.