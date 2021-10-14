NEWS

Heavy rain floods streets in Athens, Thessaloniki

heavy-rain-floods-streets-in-athens-thessaloniki
[Orestis Panagiotou/AMNA]

Heavy showers on Thursday flooded streets across the Greek capital and in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, with the fire service receiving dozens of calls for help.

In the Athens suburb of Nea Filadelfia, pupils left their flooded classroom at an elementary school by building a bridge with their desks, while traffic had to be stooped on several occasions on major thoroughfares like Pireos, Hamosternas and Petrou Ralli when the water rose to unsafe levels.

The Athens-Lamia national highway, as well as Alexandras and Kifissias avenues inside the city, were gridlocked with traffic as a result of the ongoing downpours.

The Ministry of Civil Defense has appealed to citizens to avoid going outdoors unless necessary.

Many parts of Athens also experienced power outages on Thursday as flooding caused problems at relay sub-stations, including in the downtown neighborhood of Pangrati.

In Thessaloniki, meanwhile, local media reported more than 25 centimeters of rain in just a few hours, which is equal to half the rain that fell over the entire month of September in the northern city.

Thesstoday.gr also said that the storm had caused the sea to swell in the Thermaic Gulf, sending waves crashing across the costal promenade and flooding Nikis Avenue.

Downtown Thessaloniki’s streets “resemble rivers,” the website reported. 

Weather
READ MORE
[File photo]
NEWS

Season’s first snow falls in Western Macedonia

[InTime News]
NEWS

Storm causes power outages in Athens

[InTime News]
NEWS

Stormy weather system spreading east

[Intime News]
NEWS

New wet weather system to reach Greece Wednesday night

athena-weather-front-brings-relentless-rain
NEWS

Athena weather front brings relentless rain

ballos-takes-cue-from-athena-to-bring-more-storms
WEATHER

Ballos takes cue from Athena to bring more storms