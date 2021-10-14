schools-in-attica-to-close-friday-due-to-bad-weather

All schools in the Attica region, which includes Athens, will be closed tomorrow due to the wet weather system dubbed Ballos.

The closure of the schools was the decision of Attica governor Giorgos Patoulis, as a “precautionary measure for the safety of the students and because of the transport difficulties that may arise due to the bad weather.”

The regional authorities advised all citizens to avoid unnecessary travel during the severe weather and to take protection measures.

On Thursday, pupils at the 2nd elementary school in Nea Filadelfia used classroom tables to create a bridge in order to leave their flooded classroom.

Schools will also be closed in the municipalities of Nafplio and Argos-Mycenae in the Peloponnese.