two-more-announce-bids-for-kinal-presidency

Pavlos Geroulanos, a former PASOK culture minister, and Iraklio MP Vassilis Kegeroglou Thursday announced they will run for president of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance in the wake of incumbent Fofi Gennimata’s withdrawal from the race due to health issues.

Both candidates appealed to the KINAL ethics committee for extra time to collect the minimum of 5,000 signatures from party members, as formally required to take part in the process. The original deadline expired Thursday.

Geroulanos, a lawyer by profession, also sought the postponement of the December 5 ballot “if possible.”

The committee is expected to grant only the former request in a session Friday.

Geroulanos, who clashed with Gennimata at the 2019 PASOK conference, is widely seen as an independent candidate. Despite being identified as a member of KINAL’s pro-Gennimata camp, Kegeroglou does not seem to enjoy her endorsement.