geroulanos-announces-bid-for-kinal-leadership

Pavlos Geroulanos, a former socialist minister for culture with PASOK, announced on Thursday his bid for the leadership of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance.

Geroulanos, a lawyer by profession, asked the party’s ethics committee to allow more time for him to collect the necessary number of signatures required to run as a candidate in the electoral process.

“A possible extension of the pre-election process will enable a political debate with society,” he said in a letter to the committee, adding that the feedback “will once again make us a dominant force for change.”

The procedure to elect the next president of KINAL took an unexpected turn on Tuesday after the incumbent Fofi Gennimata announced her withdrawal from the race due to health problems.

A senior source inside KINAL confirmed to Kathimerini on Wednesday that the ballot will be held as scheduled on December 5.