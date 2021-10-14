NEWS

Geroulanos announces bid for KINAL leadership

geroulanos-announces-bid-for-kinal-leadership
[Intime News]

Pavlos Geroulanos, a former socialist minister for culture with PASOK, announced on Thursday his bid for the leadership of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance.

Geroulanos, a lawyer by profession, asked the party’s ethics committee to allow more time for him to collect the necessary number of signatures required to run as a candidate in the electoral process.

“A possible extension of the pre-election process will enable a political debate with society,” he said in a letter to the committee, adding that the feedback “will once again make us a dominant force for change.”

The procedure to elect the next president of KINAL took an unexpected turn on Tuesday after the incumbent Fofi Gennimata announced her withdrawal from the race due to health problems.

A senior source inside KINAL confirmed to Kathimerini on Wednesday that the ballot will be held as scheduled on December 5. 

 

Politics
READ MORE
[Intime News]
NEWS

European presidents of parliament to meet in Athens on Oct 21-22

[InTime News]
NEWS

Former prime minister calls for unity in face of threat

[InTime News]
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Karamanlis’ dream of EU membership changed Greece radically

kinal-election-set-to-go-ahead-as-planned
NEWS

KINAL election set to go ahead as planned

File photo. [AMNA]
NEWS

PM visits Gennimata at hospital

[InTime News]
NEWS

PM, opposition leader wish KINAL president well