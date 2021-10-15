NEWS

Prosecutor orders investigation into flooded underpass

[AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis]

Athens’ chief prosecutor has ordered an investigation into how an underpass in southern Athens became flooded on Thursday, trapping a bus and forcing its passengers to wade through high water to safety.

During the Ballos storm, the A1 bus became trapped on an underpass beneath Poseidonas Avenue.

Photos of the incident prompted the head of the Athens Prosecutor’s Office, Sotiria Papageorgakopoulou, to instruct the head of the criminal prosecution division, Antonis Eleftherianos, to conduct a preliminary examination in order to investigate why the underpass was flooded.

Eleftherianos will take testimony to determine whether all the necessary measures had been taken by the competent bodies.

Weather Transport
