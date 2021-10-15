NEWS

Athens tram drivers stoppage, KNE protest postponed due to weather

athens-tram-drivers-stoppage-kne-protest-postponed-due-to-weather
A courier makes a u-turn near a flooded avenue during heavy rain in Athens, Greece, on Thursday. [George Vitsaras/EPA]

Athens tram drivers will suspend a scheduled work stoppage on Friday, their union said on Thursday, because of the adverse weather conditions expected to continue Friday.

Also postponed on Thursday afternoon are protests by the youth (KNE) of the Communist Party at the US Embassy in Athens and the Consulate in Thessaloniki.

The group is protesting the signing of the updated Greece-US Mutual Defense and Cooperation Agreement, they said, to “disengage Greece’s involvement from NATO’s and the EU’s dangerous imperialist plans.”

[AMNA]

Transport
