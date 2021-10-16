greek-mp-targeted-in-arson-attack

Ruling New Democracy MP Yiannis Kallianos was the target of an arson attack early Saturday as unknown individuals blew up an incendiary device at his political office on Alimou Avenue in Argyroupoli, southern Athens.

The attack at 1 a.m. was made public by Kallianos himself in a Facebook post.

“Enemies of democracy tried to burn down my political office. They placed an incendiary device at the main entrance, as a result of which the iron parts of the door were bent and the windows were broken. Material damage was also caused at a distance of three meters from the door,” he wrote.

Kallianos and his neighbors testified to police at the weekend while footage from cameras on neighboring shops are being examined.