Merkel visit to Athens finalized for October 29

A visit by outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel to Athens has been finalized for October 29. As revealed by Kathimerini, the chancellor had been invited to Greece by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during the European Union Slovenia summit. Chancellor Merkel accepted the invitation on the spot but there was no date fixed.

Before relinquishing the chancellorship, Merkel has been visiting several countries. On Saturday, Merkel visited Istanbul and met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. In a joint press conference, the chancellor stressed the importance of maintaining exploratory talks between Greece and Turkey for the resolution of outstanding differences.

Greece, US publish joint declaration after talks in Washington

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Greece’s Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias depart after signing the renewal of the US-Greece Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement at the State Department in Washington on Thursday. [Jonathan Ernst/Reuters]
Diplomatic sources: US essentially denounces Turkey’s ‘casus belli’

PM hails the success of the MDCA signing as a ‘vote of confidence’

MDCA extension signed in Washington

Greece says renewed defence deal with US to protect sovereignty of both

PM praises Greece-Egypt energy deal as ‘bold strategic initiative’