Autumn expected to return to Greece on Friday

Autumnal weather is expected to make a return to Greece on Friday with overcast weather and local showers.

Specifically, the National Observatory of Athens’ weather service forecasts overcast weather in most of western Greece, with showers expected in the more mountainous areas of western Greece and Thrace.

Temperatures in Greece’s capital are expected to range between 14 to 22 degrees Celsius with overcast weather and a slight possibility of light rain. Visibility in the early hours of the day will limited at places.

